Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 5,085,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,777,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

