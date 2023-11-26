SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.52. 2,445,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.91 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.