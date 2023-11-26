Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

BBWI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

