Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $139,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.38. 1,219,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.