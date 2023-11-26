Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $630,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.02. 250,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.14. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.