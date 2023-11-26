Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lowered by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $5,419,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $370.32. The stock had a trading volume of 216,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

