Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017,513 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 1.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $263,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 532,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 227,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

