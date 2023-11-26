Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 0.5% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

