Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 2,127 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 4,762,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,635. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

