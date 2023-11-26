Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,504 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up about 11.5% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 69,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 236.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 112,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 428.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 521,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

