Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 108.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

