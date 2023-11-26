Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,064 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises about 0.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.31% of Cantaloupe worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at $892,066.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock worth $161,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 122,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $504.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

