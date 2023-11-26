B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 70,367 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 102.5% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

