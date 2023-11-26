Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $74.30 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.