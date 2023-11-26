Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 231.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 4,629,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595,043. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

