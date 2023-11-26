166,224 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 166,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

