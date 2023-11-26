State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

