iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. 305,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

