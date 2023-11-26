PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0018

PotCoin (POT) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,666.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00186918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 180.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002653 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

