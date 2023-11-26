Decred Market Capitalization Achieves $225.34 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Decred has a market capitalization of $225.34 million and $1.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.38 or 0.00038630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00139689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 180.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,611.48 or 1.60097710 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,666,538 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.