UMA Price Reaches $1.81 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $134.41 million and $6.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,000,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,461,839 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

