Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $49,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

