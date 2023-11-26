Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.