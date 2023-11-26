Select Asset Management & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,785,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 11,129,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,930,324. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

