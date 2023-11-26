B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.76 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

