Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 16,720 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 568,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

