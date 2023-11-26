Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. CDW accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 246,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

