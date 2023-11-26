Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $13.79 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

