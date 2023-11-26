Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 883 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.83. 1,313,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,368. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

