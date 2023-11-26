Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 308 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.61. 563,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,120. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

