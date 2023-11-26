The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,775 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $93,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $155.18 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

