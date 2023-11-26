Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 804 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,375,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,621,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,861,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 511,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 2,408,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,515. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

