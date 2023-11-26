Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VRSN traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.23. 218,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,640. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.44 and its 200 day moving average is $211.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

