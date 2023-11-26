Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 448,400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.73. 511,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,193. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.