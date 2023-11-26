Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 169,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

