Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,312. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

