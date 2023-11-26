Palliser Capital UK Ltd Takes $10.94 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 17.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. State of Wyoming raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 282,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

