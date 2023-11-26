Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 77,696 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 394,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 247,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 606.2% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 85,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

