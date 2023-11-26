Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.