Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $484,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

GRMN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 254,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

