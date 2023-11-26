Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Comerica Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

