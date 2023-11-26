Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 463 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,942. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

