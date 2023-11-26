Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 144 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

