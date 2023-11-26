Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $24,611,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.54. 290,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,404. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

