Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $521,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,030. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.