Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,010,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 364,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,695. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

