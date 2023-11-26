Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 24.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

