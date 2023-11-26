Greytown Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $216.52. 190,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,727. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.