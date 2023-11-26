S Squared Technology LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Symbotic comprises 4.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,810,974.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,123,706.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,433.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,810,974.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.5 %

SYM stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,446. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.