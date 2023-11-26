S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 416,457 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,457 shares during the quarter. DocGo makes up approximately 2.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.61% of DocGo worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,144 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCGO remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 346,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,334 shares of company stock worth $150,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

